Left Menu

Motor racing-De Vries takes Formula E lead with two races to go

Mercedes driver Nyck de Vries took the lead in the Formula E electric championship with two races to spare on Sunday while Mahindra's Alex Lynn took a first win on home territory in London. Envision lead Mercedes in the teams' standings by seven points. The final two races of the city-based series are in Berlin on Aug. 14 and 15.

Reuters | London | Updated: 25-07-2021 21:39 IST | Created: 25-07-2021 21:22 IST
Motor racing-De Vries takes Formula E lead with two races to go
Representative Image Image Credit: Flickr
  • Country:
  • United Kingdom

Mercedes driver Nyck de Vries took the lead in the Formula E electric championship with two races to spare on Sunday while Mahindra's Alex Lynn took a first win on home territory in London. The second of two races in the capital this weekend was again won by a Briton, after Jake Dennis triumphed for BMW Andretti on Saturday.

Lynn was declared the winner after leader Lucas di Grassi was black-flagged for a safety car infringement that had secured him an advantage, dropping him to eighth after a post-race penalty. De Vries was second with New Zealander Mitch Evans third for Jaguar.

The Dutch driver is now six points clear of compatriot Robin Frijns, for Envision Virgin Racing, with Britain's Sam Bird dropping from first to third and 14 points off the lead after failing to finish both races. Envision lead Mercedes in the teams' standings by seven points.

The final two races of the city-based series are in Berlin on Aug. 14 and 15.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
SpaceX lands NASA launch contract for mission to Jupiter's moon Europa

SpaceX lands NASA launch contract for mission to Jupiter's moon Europa

 Global
2
Sports News Roundup: Olympics-IOC's Bach draws ire in Japan over long opening ceremony speech; Gymnastics- For medals, U.S. women face biggest opponents - each other and more

Sports News Roundup: Olympics-IOC's Bach draws ire in Japan over long openin...

 Global
3
Longer gap in Pfizer-BioNTech COVID vaccines boosts antibody levels: Study

Longer gap in Pfizer-BioNTech COVID vaccines boosts antibody levels: Study

 United Kingdom
4
Health News Roundup: Germany's confirmed coronavirus cases rise by 1,919 - RKI; China's Sinovac evaluates vaccine plant in Chile and more

Health News Roundup: Germany's confirmed coronavirus cases rise by 1,919 - R...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rwandan Economy: The Rising Phoenix

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021