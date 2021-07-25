Left Menu

India beat Sri Lanka by 38 runs in opening T20

PTI | Colombo | Updated: 25-07-2021 23:34 IST | Created: 25-07-2021 23:34 IST
India beat Sri Lanka by 38 runs in opening T20
India beat Sri Lanka by 38 runs in the first T20 International here on Sunday.

Suryakumar Yadav top-scored for India with 50 off 34 balls while skipper Shikhar Dhawan made 46 off 36 as India made 164 for five.

In response, Sri Lanka were all out for 126 in 18.3 overs. Charith Asalanka was the top-scorer with 44 off 26 balls.

Bhuvneshwar Kumar took four wickets and Deepak Chahar picked up a couple.

Brief scores: India 164/5 in 20 overs (Suryakumar Yadav 50, Shikhar Dhawan 46; Wanindu Hasaranga 2/28, Dushmantha Chameera 2/24).

Sri Lanka 126 all out in 18.3 overs (Charith Asalanka 44; Yuzvendra Chahal 1/19; Deepak Chahar 2/24, Bhuvneshwar Kumar 4/22).

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

