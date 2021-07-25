Reuters U.S. Sports Schedule at 2:20 PM EDT on Sunday, July 25

Reuters U.S. sports schedule at 2:20 PM ET on Sunday: - - - -

SPORTS Team USA a surprise second in women's gymnastics qualifying

Despite having the sport's most dominant athlete on its side, the USA women's gymnastics squad settled for second placing in qualifying at the Tokyo Olympics on Sunday. SPORTS-USA-USA-GYMNASTICS, Field Level Media

- - - - MLB

Yankees reinstate 3B Gio Urshela from COVID-19 IL The New York Yankees reinstated third baseman Gio Urshela from the COVID-19 injured list before Sunday's game against the Red Sox in Boston.

BASEBALL-MLB-NYY-URSHELA, Field Level Media - -

Phillies place OF Travis Jankowski on COVID-19 IL The Philadelphia Phillies' COVID-19 issues continued Sunday as outfielder Travis Jankowski landed on the COVID-related injured list.

BASEBALL-MLB-PHI-JANKOWSKI, Field Level Media - -

Cleveland's Terry Francona misses 2nd game with cold Cleveland Indians manager Terry Francona missed his second straight game Sunday with a head cold.

BASEBALL-MLB-CLE-FRANCONA, Field Level Media Sunday game coverage (all times ET)

Washington at Baltimore, 1:05 p.m. Atlanta at Philadelphia, 1:05 p.m.

St. Louis at Cincinnati, 1:10 p.m. Tampa Bay at Cleveland, 1:10 p.m.

San Diego at Miami, 1:10 p.m. N.Y. Yankees at Boston, 1:10 p.m.

Toronto at N.Y. Mets, 1:10 p.m. Texas at Houston, 2:10 p.m.

Detroit at Kansas City, 2:10 p.m. L.A. Angels at Minnesota, 2:10 p.m.

Arizona at Chicago Cubs, 2:20 p.m. Pittsburgh at San Francisco, 4:05 p.m.

Colorado at L.A. Dodgers, 4:10 p.m. Oakland at Seattle, 4:10 p.m.

Chicago White Sox at Milwaukee, 7:08 p.m. - - - -

SOCCER Sunday's MLS coverage:

CF Montreal at New England, 6 p.m. Orlando City at New York City FC, 6 p.m.

Philadelphia at Inter Miami, 7:30 p.m. N.Y. Red Bulls at D.C. United, 8 p.m.

Sporting Kansas City at Seattle, 9 p.m. - - - -

CONCACAF Gold Cup Quarterfinal, Costa Rica vs. Canada at Arlington, Texas, 7 p.m.

Quarterfinal, USA vs. Jamaica at Arlington, Texas, 9:30 p.m. - - - -

OLYMPICS Basketball: U.S. men vs. France at Saitama, Japan, 8 a.m.

Daily event roundup. - - - -

NFL Reports: Deshaun Watson reports to Texans training camp

Deshaun Watson is set to report to the Houston Texans for the start of training camp Sunday, but the quarterback's trade demand stands, per multiple reports. FOOTBALL-NFL-HOU-WATSON, Field Level Media

- - Reports: Bears trade WR Anthony Miller to Texans

The Chicago Bears have traded wide receiver Anthony Miller to the Houston Texans in a deal that includes a swap of late-round draft picks, multiple outlets reported. FOOTBALL-NFL-CHI-HOU-MILLER, Field Level Media

- - Report: CB Brian Poole to sign with Saints

Free agent cornerback Brian Poole is reportedly set to sign with the New Orleans Saints. FOOTBALL-NFL-NO-POOLE, Field Level Media

- - Browns' Odell Beckham Jr. says knee 'feeling great'

Cleveland Browns wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. said his surgically repaired left knee is "feeling great" on the eve of training camp. FOOTBALL-NFL-CLE-BECKHAM, Field Level Media

- - - - NHL

Red Wings sign D Marc Staal to one-year extension The Detroit Red Wings agreed to terms Sunday with veteran defenseman Marc Staal on a one-year extension.

ICEHOCKEY-NHL-DET-MARC-STAAL, Field Level Media Canucks waive F Jake Virtanen for purposes of buyout

The Vancouver Canucks placed forward Jake Virtanen on unconditional waivers Sunday for the purposes of a buyout. ICEHOCKEY-NHL-VAN-VIRTANEN, Field Level Media

- - - - GOLF

PGA -- 3M Open, LPGA -- Amundi Evian Championship,

Senior Open Championship - -

Spain's Jon Rahm out of Olympics after positive COVID test Jon Rahm, the world's top-ranked golfer, will not compete in the Tokyo Olympics after testing positive for COVID-19 for the second time in two months.

GOLF-PGA-OLYMPICS-RAHM, Field Level Media - - - -

TENNIS ATP -- Tokyo Olympics; Umag, Croatia; Gstaad, Switz.; Los Cabos, Mexico

WTA -- Tokyo Olympics; Gdynia, Poland; Palermo, Italy - - - -

ESPORTS Call of Duty League, Stage 5, Week 3 (Seattle home series)

LoL - League Championship Series Summer Split (North America)

