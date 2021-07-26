Left Menu

Olympics-Triathlon-Blummenfelt wins triathlon gold for Norway

Blummenfelt was part of a huge group of almost 40 that came off the 40km bike leg together but kept driving at the front as it gradually whittled to three before surging clear in the final km to take Norway's first medal in the sport. Alex Yee continued Britain's impressive run in the event, taking silver, with Hayden Wilde of New Zealand grabbing the bronze.

Reuters | Updated: 26-07-2021 05:04 IST | Created: 26-07-2021 05:04 IST
Olympics-Triathlon-Blummenfelt wins triathlon gold for Norway

Norway's Kristian Blummenfelt delivered a devastating late surge to break clear on a sweltering run and take the gold medal in the men's Olympic triathlon on Monday. Blummenfelt was part of a huge group of almost 40 that came off the 40km bike leg together but kept driving at the front as it gradually whittled to three before surging clear in the final km to take Norway's first medal in the sport.

Alex Yee continued Britain's impressive run in the event, taking silver, with Hayden Wilde of New Zealand grabbing the bronze. Jonny Brownlee, who won silver in 2016 and bronze in 2012, finished fifth.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Rumbling meteor lights up Norway; part of it may have landed near Oslo

Rumbling meteor lights up Norway; part of it may have landed near Oslo

 Norway
2
Singapore PM assures senior citizens of COVID vaccine safety

Singapore PM assures senior citizens of COVID vaccine safety

 Singapore
3
Science News Roundup: SpaceX lands NASA launch contract for mission to Jupiter's moon Europa; Former Virgin Galactic CEO to fly to space

Science News Roundup: SpaceX lands NASA launch contract for mission to Jupit...

 Global
4
Health News Roundup: U.S. appeals court lifts CDC cruise ship restrictions in win for Florida; Vietnam says more U.S. vaccine donations expected after first 5 million doses and more

Health News Roundup: U.S. appeals court lifts CDC cruise ship restrictions i...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rwandan Economy: The Rising Phoenix

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021