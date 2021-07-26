Olympics-Triathlon-Blummenfelt wins triathlon gold for Norway
Blummenfelt was part of a huge group of almost 40 that came off the 40km bike leg together but kept driving at the front as it gradually whittled to three before surging clear in the final km to take Norway's first medal in the sport. Alex Yee continued Britain's impressive run in the event, taking silver, with Hayden Wilde of New Zealand grabbing the bronze.
Blummenfelt was part of a huge group of almost 40 that came off the 40km bike leg together but kept driving at the front as it gradually whittled to three before surging clear in the final km to take Norway's first medal in the sport.
Alex Yee continued Britain's impressive run in the event, taking silver, with Hayden Wilde of New Zealand grabbing the bronze. Jonny Brownlee, who won silver in 2016 and bronze in 2012, finished fifth.
