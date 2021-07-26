Left Menu

Olympics-Shooting-U.S. shooter English wins women's skeet gold in Tokyo

English, 31, won the event with an Olympic record of 56 after prevailing in a nail-biting finish over defending champion Bacosi, who scored 55. "I'm very, very happy with the result, and happy I was able to perform," English said, adding that she was "extremely nervous" at the start.

Reuters | Updated: 26-07-2021 13:02 IST | Created: 26-07-2021 13:02 IST
Olympics-Shooting-U.S. shooter English wins women's skeet gold in Tokyo

U.S. shooter Amber English won the women's skeet gold in the Tokyo Olympics at the Asaka Shooting Range on Monday.

Italian Diana Bacosi won the silver, while China's Wei Meng claimed the bronze. English, 31, won the event with an Olympic record of 56 after prevailing in a nail-biting finish over defending champion Bacosi, who scored 55.

"I'm very, very happy with the result, and happy I was able to perform," English said, adding that she was "extremely nervous" at the start. "I just kept trying to take it back to my training at home, and the weather was super similar at home for me and I just kept trying to take the Olympic greens out of it and just do what I had to do to perform."

Chiara Cainero, who won the 2008 title in Beijing and finished behind compatriot Bacosi in Rio five years ago, could not get through the qualifying round spread over two days. London Olympic bronze medallist Danka Bartekova of Slovakia could not make the six-shooter final either and finished 13th.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Science News Roundup: SpaceX lands NASA launch contract for mission to Jupiter's moon Europa; Former Virgin Galactic CEO to fly to space

Science News Roundup: SpaceX lands NASA launch contract for mission to Jupit...

 Global
2
Rumbling meteor lights up Norway; part of it may have landed near Oslo

Rumbling meteor lights up Norway; part of it may have landed near Oslo

 Norway
3
Singapore PM assures senior citizens of COVID vaccine safety

Singapore PM assures senior citizens of COVID vaccine safety

 Singapore
4
Health News Roundup: U.S. appeals court lifts CDC cruise ship restrictions in win for Florida; Vietnam says more U.S. vaccine donations expected after first 5 million doses and more

Health News Roundup: U.S. appeals court lifts CDC cruise ship restrictions i...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rwandan Economy: The Rising Phoenix

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021