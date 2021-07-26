Left Menu

PM Modi lauds performance of Indian wrestlers at World Cadet Championship

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday hailed the performance of Indian wrestlers at the World Cadet Championships in Budapest.Our sportspersons continue to make us proud. India wins 13 medals, including 5 Golds at the World Cadet Championships in Budapest, Hungary.

Updated: 26-07-2021 13:27 IST | Created: 26-07-2021 13:17 IST
Prime Minister Narendra Modi (File photo) Image Credit: ANI
  India
  • India

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday hailed the performance of Indian wrestlers at the World Cadet Championships in Budapest.

''Our sportspersons continue to make us proud. India wins 13 medals, including 5 Golds at the World Cadet Championships in Budapest, Hungary. Congratulations to our team and best wishes for their future endeavours,'' Modi tweeted.

Union Youth Affairs and Sports Minister Anurag Thakur also lauded the ''remarkable performance'' by India at the World Cadet Championships.

The World Cadet Championship is an event where greco-roman, freestyle and women wrestlers in the world aged 16 and 17 years old compete.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

