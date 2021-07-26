Tokyo Olympics: India swimmer Sajan Prakash fails to qualify for semi-finals
India swimmer Sajan Prakash on Monday failed to qualify for the semi-finals of the men's 200m butterfly event in the ongoing Tokyo Olympics.
India swimmer Sajan Prakash on Monday failed to qualify for the semi-finals of the men's 200m butterfly event in the ongoing Tokyo Olympics. Sajan finished at fourth place in 1:57.22 seconds in Heat 2 of the event. The Indian swimmer finished 24th overall and failed to make the cut as the top 16 qualified for the next round.
On Sunday, young Indian swimmers Srihari Nataraj and Maana Patel failed to qualify for the 100m backstroke semi-finals of the showpiece event. Srihari recorded a time of 54.31 seconds in men's 100m backstroke Heat 3. The young swimmer finished fifth in Heat 3 but finished 27th overall.
On the other hand, Maana failed to qualify for the 100m backstroke semi-finals on Sunday. The young Indian swimmer recorded 1:05:20 seconds in the Heat 1. Earlier this month, Maana Patel became the first Indian female swimmer to qualify for the Tokyo Olympics through the universality quota. (ANI)
