Mahindra Racing record fifth victory in Formula E

Mahindra Racing recorded their fifth win in Formula E history at the London E-Prix here.

It was an impressive win for Mahindra's Alex Lynn, who was born in Romford, East London, just ten miles from the race track. The win came on the back of a podium for the British driver the day before in the first of the two weekend's races, when he finished in third place. Rounds 12 and 13 of the Formula E World Championship took place on a brand-new circuit in London, which uniquely is the first indoor/outdoor racetrack, snaking through the ExCeL center and the streets around. In Saturday's qualifying session, Lynn put his M7Electro racing car through to Super Pole for the sixth time this season and went on to score his first three points of the weekend for going on to secure Pole Position. In the race, he led for the first half and eventually crossed the line in the third position to take his second Formula E career podium. His team-mate Alexander Sims was hit on the first lap and was forced to retire due to accident damage. Alex continued his stellar qualifying form on Sunday, collecting the first point of the day for setting the fastest lap in group qualifying and securing his seventh Super Pole appearance. Starting from third on the grid he executed the perfect race to be crowned the winner on his home turf. The result marked his first Formula E race victory and third podium, all of which he has achieved with Mahindra Racing this season.

The weekend's points haul elevates Alex to sixth in the driver's standings, just 17 points off championship leader Nyck De Vries, with all to play for in the season finale in Berlin on 14-15 August.

