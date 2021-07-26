Left Menu

Soccer-Tottenham sign winger Gil from Sevilla, Lamela moves other way

Gil spent last season on loan at Eibar, where he scored four goals and registered three assists in La Liga as they were relegated after finishing bottom. British media reported that Tottenham would pay 25 million euros ($29.47 million) for the 20-year-old, who has three caps for Spain.

Reuters | Updated: 26-07-2021 18:13 IST | Created: 26-07-2021 18:13 IST
Soccer-Tottenham sign winger Gil from Sevilla, Lamela moves other way

Tottenham Hotspur have signed winger Bryan Gil from Sevilla on a five-year contract with midfielder Erik Lamela joining the Spanish side as part of the deal, the Premier League club said on Monday. Gil spent last season on loan at Eibar, where he scored four goals and registered three assists in La Liga as they were relegated after finishing bottom.

British media reported that Tottenham would pay 25 million euros ($29.47 million) for the 20-year-old, who has three caps for Spain. Gil is currently at the Olympic Games in Tokyo and started in Spain's 1-0 win over Australia on Sunday. Gil is new Tottenham boss Nuno Espirito Santo's second signing, after the arrival of goalkeeper Pierluigi Gollini from Serie A club Atalanta on a season-long loan last week.

Lamela's departure ends his eight-year spell with Tottenham, who signed him from AS Roma in August 2013. The Argentina international made 257 appearances for Spurs across all competitions, scoring 37 goals. Tottenham, who finished seventh last season, begin their Premier League campaign at home to champions Manchester City on Aug. 15.

($1 = 0.8484 euros)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Science News Roundup: SpaceX lands NASA launch contract for mission to Jupiter's moon Europa; Former Virgin Galactic CEO to fly to space

Science News Roundup: SpaceX lands NASA launch contract for mission to Jupit...

 Global
2
Rumbling meteor lights up Norway; part of it may have landed near Oslo

Rumbling meteor lights up Norway; part of it may have landed near Oslo

 Norway
3
Health News Roundup: U.S. appeals court lifts CDC cruise ship restrictions in win for Florida; Vietnam says more U.S. vaccine donations expected after first 5 million doses and more

Health News Roundup: U.S. appeals court lifts CDC cruise ship restrictions i...

 Global
4
Singapore PM assures senior citizens of COVID vaccine safety

Singapore PM assures senior citizens of COVID vaccine safety

 Singapore

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rwandan Economy: The Rising Phoenix

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021