Oympics-Triathlon-Duffy wins women's gold for Bermuda

Flora Duffy won Bermuda’s first-ever Olympic gold medal when she delivered a dominating run leg to convincingly triumph in the women’s triathlon on a stormy Tokyo course on Tuesday.

Reuters | Updated: 27-07-2021 05:23 IST | Created: 27-07-2021 05:23 IST
Flora Duffy won Bermuda’s first-ever Olympic gold medal when she delivered a dominating run leg to convincingly triumph in the women’s triathlon on a stormy Tokyo course on Tuesday. Duffy, 33, was part of a group of seven who broke clear at the start of the 40km bike leg but then stamped her authority on the race with a fantastic performance over the 10km run to finish in one hour, 53.36 minutes.

Briton Georgia Taylor-Brown overcame a flat tyre near the end of the bike leg to chase back and take silver, 74 seconds behind, following the silver taken by compatriot Alex Yee in the men's race on Monday. Katie Zaferes won bronze for the United States.

