Pitch in Barbados absolutely ridiculous, unacceptable for international cricket: Pollard

After suffering a 1-2 ODI series defeat against Australia, West Indies skipper Kieron Pollard termed the pitch in Barbados as "absolutely ridiculous", saying it is unacceptable for international cricket.

ANI | Bridgetown | Updated: 27-07-2021 14:06 IST | Created: 27-07-2021 14:06 IST
Windies captain Kieron Pollard (file image). Image Credit: ANI
After suffering a 1-2 ODI series defeat against Australia, West Indies skipper Kieron Pollard termed the pitch in Barbados as "absolutely ridiculous", saying it is unacceptable for international cricket. Mitchell Starc's three-wicket haul and Matthew Wade's unbeaten 51-run knock helped Australia defeat West Indies by six wickets in the third and final ODI on Monday (local time) here at the Kensington Oval.

"Coming here to Barbados, I think both teams struggled on the pitch and I think that's unacceptable for international cricket. We're not going to make excuses. We accept that we batted badly but I don't think the scores that we have gotten in this three-match series, for two top international teams, I think that's very embarrassing for us as a people. Coming from St Lucia to this, I think it's absolutely ridiculous," ESPNcricinfo quoted Pollard as saying. "It was plain for the world to see. If I continue going on about it, it's going to be headlines, 'Pollard this, Pollard that.' That's fine with me. But the reality is, we as players sometimes we get the brunt of the accusations and all the bad stuff. But give guys the opportunity to come and play on some good cricketing wickets," he added.

A spirited bowling performance helped Australia bundle out West Indies for just 152 inside 46 overs. Mitchell Starc scalped three wickets while Josh Hazlewood, Ashton Agar and Adam Zampa took two wickets each. "It goes back even to our regional cricket as well. I think as a whole we need to do better, and we as individuals need to do better as well. So we're not going to cast blame. We're going to accept responsibility as well. But I think as a holistic approach and holistic view to move forward," said Pollard. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

