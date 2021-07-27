Left Menu

Rugby-British & Irish Lions team to play South Africa

Reuters | Cape Town | Updated: 27-07-2021 14:31 IST
  • South Africa

British and Irish Lions coach Warren Gatland on Tuesday named the following team to meet South Africa in the second test at Cape Town Stadium on Saturday:

15-Stuart Hogg, 14-Anthony Watson, 13-Chris Harris, 12-Robbie Henshaw, 11-Duhan van der Merwe, 10-Dan Biggar, 9-Conor Murray, 8-Jack Conan, 7-Tom Curry, 6-Courtney Lawes, 5-Alun Wyn Jones (captain), 4-Maro Itoje, 3-Tadhg Furlong, 2-Luke Cowan-Dickie, 1-Mako Vunipola

Replacements: 16-Ken Owens, 17-Rory Sutherland, 18-Kyle Sinckler, 19-Tadhg Beirne, 20-Taulupe Faletau, 21-Ali Price, 22-Owen Farrell, 23-Elliot Daly. (Writing by Mark Gleeson; editing by John Stonestreet)

