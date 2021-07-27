LPU announces cash rewards for its Tokyo Olympic, Paralympic medal winners

Jalandhar-based Lovely Professional University (LPU) on Tuesday announced cash rewards for its 11 Olympic and Paralympic-bound students, provided they win a medal at ongoing Tokyo Games and the upcoming Paralympics.

''The university will be giving Rs 50 lakh to gold medal winners, Rs 25 lakh to silver and Rs 10 lacs for bronze,'' LPU said in a statement.

Advertisement

''Around 10 per cent of the Indian Olympians at Tokyo are from LPU, a remarkable achievement for one University,'' it added.

Star wrestler Bajran Punia, ace javelin thrower Neeraj Chopra, quartermiler Amoj Jacob, para high jumper Nishad Kumar and seven players of men's hockey team, including captain Manpreet Singh are students of LPU.

''Sports is a huge focus for us. We established our world-class sports complex at LPU and have created a team of highly qualified national and international trainers and coaches. I am very pleased to see that our efforts are already producing results,'' LPU chancellor Ashok Mittal said.

The Tokyo Paralympics will be held from August 24 to September 5 after the conclusion of the ongoing Summer Games on August 8.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)