Reuters | Cape Town | Updated: 27-07-2021 17:08 IST | Created: 27-07-2021 17:08 IST
Rugby-South Africa name team to take on British & Irish Lions
South Africa coach Jacques Nienaber named the following team on Tuesday to take on the British & Irish Lions in the second test at the Cape Town Stadium on Saturday:

15-Willie le Roux, 14-Cheslin Kolbe, 13-Lukhanyo Am, 12-Damian de Allende, 11-Makazole Mapimpi, 10-Handre Pollard, 9-Faf de Klerk, 8-Jasper Wiese, 7-Pieter-Steph du Toit, 6-Siya Kolisi (capt), 5-Franco Mostert, 4-Eben Etzebeth, 3-Frans Malherbe, 2-Bongi Mbonambi, 1-Steven Kitshoff

Replacements: 16-Malcolm Marx, 17-Trevor Nyakane, 18-Vincent Koch, 19-Lood de Jager, 20-Marco van Staden, 21-Kwagga Smith, 22-Herschel Jantjies, 23-Damian Willemse. (Writing by Mark Gleeson in Cape Town; Editing by Tomasz Janowski)

