Left Menu

Moroccan Olympic boxer tries to take a bite out of opponent

A heavyweight boxer from Morocco apparently tried to take a bite out of his New Zealand opponents ear in their opening bout at the Tokyo Olympics.Youness Baallas attempt to fight like Mike Tyson occurred late in the third round of his loss to David Nyika during a clinch in the center of the ring.

PTI | Tokyo | Updated: 27-07-2021 17:24 IST | Created: 27-07-2021 17:15 IST
Moroccan Olympic boxer tries to take a bite out of opponent
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Japan

A heavyweight boxer from Morocco apparently tried to take a bite out of his New Zealand opponent's ear in their opening bout at the Tokyo Olympics.

Youness Baalla's attempt to fight like Mike Tyson occurred late in the third round of his loss to David Nyika during a clinch in the center of the ring. The bite didn't appear to have any teeth, and Nyika advanced to the quarterfinals by unanimous decision.

"He didn't get a full mouthful," Nyika said. "Luckily he had his mouth guard in, and I was a bit sweaty. ... I think he tried to get my cheekbone. He probably just got a mouthful of sweat." The referee didn't see the bite, which was only picked up on television. Baalla wasn't penalized during the bout, but Nyika won handily anyway.

Tyson famously bit Evander Holyfield's ear twice in 1997. Baalla wasn't as successful, but he was still ripped on social media by Nyika's fans until Nyika made a post defending Baalla on his Instagram account.

"The heat of battle can bring the best AND the worst out of people," Nyika said. "This is part of sport. I have nothing but respect for my opponent and can appreciate the frustration he must have felt." Nyika advanced to face Uladzislau Smiahlikau of Belarus on Friday for a place in the medal rounds. AP BS BS

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
FTSE 100 falls on weakness in energy, banking shares; virus worries remain

FTSE 100 falls on weakness in energy, banking shares; virus worries remain

 United Kingdom
2
Health News Roundup: Moderna in talks with FDA to expand COVID-19 vaccine pediatric study; How the Delta variant upends assumptions about the coronavirus and more

Health News Roundup: Moderna in talks with FDA to expand COVID-19 vaccine pe...

 Global
3
What you need to know about the coronavirus right now

What you need to know about the coronavirus right now

 Global
4
Health News Roundup: S.Korea starts vaccination for 55-59 age group as COVID-19 caseloads remain high; Ghana aims to receive 18 million COVID shots by October and more

Health News Roundup: S.Korea starts vaccination for 55-59 age group as COVID...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rwandan Economy: The Rising Phoenix

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021