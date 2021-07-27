England tour: India have centre wicket training, Pant back in action
Ahead of the gruelling five Test match series against England, the Indian Test team led by skipper Virat Kohli had a centre wicket training at the Durhan Cricket Club here on Tuesday.
Aggressive wicket-keeper Rishabh Pant, who had joined the Test team after recovering from Covid-19, also batted in the nets.
''TeamIndia back at it and having a centre wicket training at Durham Cricket Club ahead of the five-match Test series against England,” the BCCI said in a tweet.
The BCCI also posted pictures of Test specialist Cheteshwar Pujara, flamboyant batsman KL Rahul, his Karnataka teammate and opener Mayank Agarwal and skipper Kohli batting in the nets.
Similarly vice-captain Ajinkya Rahane and experienced opener Rohit Sharma too batted in the nets.
Earlier, the team played a three-day warm-up game against County XI here as a part of its preparation for the Test series. The game ended in a draw.
The first Test starts at Trent Bridge, Nottingham from August 4.
