England tour: India have centre wicket training, Pant back in action

Ahead of the gruelling five Test match series against England, the Indian Test team led by skipper Virat Kohli had a centre wicket training at the Durhan Cricket Club here on Tuesday.

Aggressive wicket-keeper Rishabh Pant, who had joined the Test team after recovering from Covid-19, also batted in the nets.

''TeamIndia back at it and having a centre wicket training at Durham Cricket Club ahead of the five-match Test series against England,” the BCCI said in a tweet.

The BCCI also posted pictures of Test specialist Cheteshwar Pujara, flamboyant batsman KL Rahul, his Karnataka teammate and opener Mayank Agarwal and skipper Kohli batting in the nets.

Similarly vice-captain Ajinkya Rahane and experienced opener Rohit Sharma too batted in the nets.

Earlier, the team played a three-day warm-up game against County XI here as a part of its preparation for the Test series. The game ended in a draw.

The first Test starts at Trent Bridge, Nottingham from August 4.

