Sports highlights

STORIES ON THE WIRE: SPO-OLY-LDALL IND Olympics: No end to shooting disappointment; wins in hockey, boxing highlights for India Tokyo, Jul 27 (PTI) There was resilience on display in hockey, a tactical mind sparkled in the boxing ring but the free fall in shooting remained perplexing and worrying as India's Olympic campaign oscillated between some celebration and a lot of dejection on day 4 of the competitions here on Tuesday.

SPO-OLY-LIFT-CHANU-INTERVIEW Mirabai recalls shoulder issue due to COVID lockdown that marred Olympic build-up By Aparajita Upadhyay New Delhi, Jul 27 (PTI) Training tirelessly, staying away from family and maintaining a strict diet for five years finally culminated in the moment Mirabai Chanu had been desperately waiting for -- standing atop the Olympic podium but it almost didn't happen.

SPO-OLY-TT-SHARATH I almost had him: Sharath on pushing mighty Ma Long to limit in his 'best' tournament ever By Bharat Sharma New Delhi, Jul 27 (PTI) India's finest ever table tennis player, Sharath Kamal, feels he might have played the best match of his almost two-decade-old career despite ending on the wrong side of the result against the mighty Ma Long at the Tokyo Olympics.

SPO-CRI-IND-SL-2NDLD VIRUS COVID-19: Krunal out of series with 7-day isolation, every contingent member in room quarantine Colombo/New Delhi, Jul 27 (PTI) The second T20 International between India and Sri Lanka here on Tuesday was postponed by a day after visiting all-rounder Krunal Pandya tested positive for COVID-19, forcing him out of the series with seven days of isolation.

SPO-OLY-MANIKA-DISCIPLINE Manika refusing national coach's help is act of indiscipline: TTFI By Bharat Sharma New Delhi, Jul 27 (PTI) Table Tennis Federation of India (TTF) on Tuesday called Manika Batra's decision to not take the help of national coach Soumyadeep Roy during her matches at the Tokyo Olympics as a brazen ''act of indiscipline'' and she will certainly face action when its Executive Board meets early next month.

SPO-OLY-HOCK-IND-2NDLD MEN Rupinder's brace hands India 3-0 win over Spain in Olympic men's hockey Tokyo, Jul 27 (PTI) Dragflicker Rupinder Pal Singh scored a brace as the Indian men's hockey overcame a demoralising defeat in the previous match to cruise past Spain 3-0 and inch closer to a quarterfinal berth at the Tokyo Olympics here on Tuesday.

SPO-OLY-VINESH-ARRIVAL-VISA Vinesh misses flight to Tokyo after overstaying EU visa, to reach on Wednesday By Bharat Sharma New Delhi, Jul 27 (PTI) One of India's biggest medal hopes at the Olympics, wrestler Vinesh Phogat, on Tuesday missed her flight to Tokyo from Frankfurt after it was discovered that she had overstayed her EU (European Union) visa by one day.

SPO-OLY-SHOOT-LD IND Indian shooters endure another forgettable outing, fail to clear mixed team qualifications Tokyo, Jul 27 (PTI) Indian shooters endured yet another forgettable outing at the Tokyo Olympics here on Tuesday as they crashed out in the qualifying stages of the mixed team events in both pistol and rifle.

SPO-OLY-BOX-2NDLD IND Debutant Lovlina Borgohain makes QFs of Olympic boxing Tokyo, Jul 27 (PTI) Indian boxer Lovlina Borgohain (69kg) advanced to the quarterfinals in her debut Olympic appearance, defeating German veteran Nadine Apetz in a closely-fought last-16 stage bout here on Tuesday.

SPO-OLY-TT-IND-WRAP TT: Sharath tests mighty Ma Long as Indian challenge ends in Tokyo Tokyo, Jul 27 (PTI) Sharath Kamal matched the legendary Ma Long stroke for stroke in the first three games before making a third round exit from the table tennis competition on Tuesday, ending India's medal-less yet impressive run at the Tokyo Olympics.

SPO-OLY-BAD-IND-LD DOUBLES Tokyo Olympics: Chirag-Satwik win but could not qualify for knockout stage Tokyo, Jul 27 (PTI) Indian shuttlers Chirag Shetty and Satwiksairaj Rankireddy emerged victorious against the England pair of Ben Lane and Sean Vendy in their final Group A match but still missed out on qualifying for the quarterfinals at the Tokyo Olympics, here on Tuesday.

SPO-OLY-HOCK-WOM-PREVIEW Indian women hockey team needs to create and grab chances against Britain Tokyo, Jul 27 (PTI) Enduring a forgettable campaign, bottom-placed Indian women's hockey team can't afford squandering any more chances if it fancies upsetting defending champions Great Britain at the Tokyo Olympics, here on Wednesday.

SPO-CRI-IND-TEST-TRAINING England tour: India has centre wicket training; Pant bats in the nets Durham, Jul 27 (PTI) Ahead of the gruelling five Test match series against England, the Indian Test team led by skipper Virat Kohli, had a centre wicket training at the Durhan Cricket Club here on Tuesday.

SPO-OLY-SHOOT-IND-LD FALLOUT Indian debacle in Tokyo shocks shooting fraternity, NRAI boss talks of 'overhaul' Tokyo, Jul 27 (PTI) The Indian shooting federation on Tuesday promised an ''overhaul'' of the coaching staff after the 15-strong contingent's Olympic campaign moved from one disaster to another here, the sport trending for all the wrong reasons, including intra-squad factionalism.

SPO-OLY-TENNIS-IND-MIXED Indian tennis team's campaign over at Tokyo Olympics Tokyo, Jul 27 (PTI) The Indian tennis team's campaign at the Tokyo Olympics officially ended on Tuesday as Sania Mirza and Sumit Nagal could not make the cut for the mixed doubles event due to their low combined ranking of 153.

SPO-OLY-LIFT-CHANU-2NDLD HOMECOMING Teary homecoming: Mirabai Chanu breaks down on meeting mother Imphal, Jul 27 (PTI) It was an emotional homecoming for newly-crowned Olympic silver-medallist Mirabai Chanu, who broke down on meeting her mother here on Tuesday before being felicitated by Manipur chief minister N Biren Singh at the airport.

