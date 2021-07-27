Left Menu

CAU organises camp with former India A coach Kotak's guidance

Kotak is a Saurashtra veteran having represented the team in 130 first-class games.Cricketers from the men and women senior team, U-19 and and U-23 level are part of the camp.We wanted to organise this in April but it could not do so due to lockdown.

PTI | Dehradun | Updated: 27-07-2021 22:11 IST | Created: 27-07-2021 22:11 IST
Cricket Association of Uttarakhand has organised a 10-day camp for its cricketers under the guidance of former India A coach and domestic legend Sitanshu Kotak.

The coaching clinic began on July 25 and will go on till August 3. Kotak is a Saurashtra veteran having represented the team in 130 first-class games.

Cricketers from the men and women senior team, U-19 and and U-23 level are part of the camp.

''We wanted to organise this in April but it could not do so due to lockdown. Sitanshu Kotak will have three sessions with the cricketers to start with. After this camp, he will come back for a review after a couple of months,'' CAU secretary Mahim Verma said.

CAU is looking at hiring Kotak for a long-term consultant role. The domestic season begins with the women's senior one-day event from September 21.

