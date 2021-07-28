Left Menu

Soccer-Bordeaux name Petkovic as head coach on three-year contract

Vladimir Petkovic has left his job as Switzerland coach to take over at Girondins de Bordeaux, the French Ligue 1 club and Swiss FA said on Tuesday. The 57-year-old Petkovic, who helped guide Switzerland to the quarter-final of the European Championship this month, has signed a three-year contract with the French club. "We are so proud to be able to recruit Vladimir," club president Gerard Lopez said in a statement.

Reuters | Updated: 28-07-2021 02:49 IST | Created: 28-07-2021 02:47 IST
Soccer-Bordeaux name Petkovic as head coach on three-year contract
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

Vladimir Petkovic has left his job as Switzerland coach to take over at Girondins de Bordeaux, the French Ligue 1 club and Swiss FA said on Tuesday. The 57-year-old Petkovic, who helped guide Switzerland to the quarter-final of the European Championship this month, has signed a three-year contract with the French club.

"We are so proud to be able to recruit Vladimir," club president Gerard Lopez said in a statement. "He has the perfect profile to join a long-term project with the club. Personally, I must also thank him for his determination and his desire to join us."

Sarajevo-born Petkovic took over as Swiss coach after the 2014 World Cup as the successor to Ottmar Hitzfeld and led the team to the last 16 at the 2018 World Cup. At Euro 2020, they eliminated world champions France in the round of 16 in a penalty shootout before losing to Spain on post-match spot-kicks in the quarter-finals.

"We are sad that Vladimir Petkovic is leaving us, but we are very grateful to Vlado for the extremely good and successful seven years he has given us as a national coach," Swiss FA president Dominique Blanc said in a statement.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Asus rolls out Android 11 update for ROG Phone 3

Asus rolls out Android 11 update for ROG Phone 3

 Global
2
Health News Roundup: Australia's Victoria to ease COVID-19 curbs, Sydney cases rise; How the Delta variant upends assumptions about the coronavirus and more

Health News Roundup: Australia's Victoria to ease COVID-19 curbs, Sydney cas...

 Global
3
Workplace admins can now disable file sharing in Google Chat

Workplace admins can now disable file sharing in Google Chat

 United States
4
UCO Bank net profit jumps over 4-fold to Rs 102 cr in Q1

UCO Bank net profit jumps over 4-fold to Rs 102 cr in Q1

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rwandan Economy: The Rising Phoenix

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021