Petkovic heading for Bordeaux after leading Switzerland to Euro quarters

PTI | Bordeaux | Updated: 28-07-2021 05:26 IST | Created: 28-07-2021 05:26 IST
Vladimir Petkovic is the new coach of French Ligue 1 club Girondins de Bordeaux after leaving his job as Switzerland coach. Bordeaux and the Swiss FA made the announcement on Tuesday after Petkovic asked the ASF (Swiss Football Association) to terminate his contract so he could accept a new challenge in France.

The 57-year-old has signed a three-year deal at Bordeaux after guiding Switzerland to the quarter-final of the European Championship.

Bordeaux, who last won the French top-flight title in 2009, finished 12th in Ligue 1 last season. AP SSC SSC

