Former Liverpool, Palace defender Sakho joins Montpellier

PTI | Montpellier | Updated: 28-07-2021 05:30 IST | Created: 28-07-2021 05:30 IST
Center-back Mamadou Sakho signed with French club Montpellier after playing eight seasons in the Premier League.

The 31-year-old Sakho played in 75 games for Crystal Palace after joining from Liverpool in January 2017. He was injured for most of last season and his contract with the London club had expired.

The move marks a return to the French top flight for the former France international, who began his professional career with Paris Saint-Germain at age 17.

''I'm very happy to come back to France with a great project like this one in Montpellier,'' he said on Tuesday in a team statement, which did not specify the length of the contract.

Montpellier finished eighth in Ligue 1 last season.

Sakho played 201 games for PSG and was named the country's young player of the year after the 2010-11 season.

He made his international debut in 2010 and played in the 2014 World Cup. AP SSC SSC

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

