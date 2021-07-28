Left Menu

Olympics-Gymnastics-Biles withdraws from final individual all-around competition - USA Gymnastics

Reuters | Tokyo | Updated: 28-07-2021 12:29 IST | Created: 28-07-2021 12:01 IST
Olympics-Gymnastics-Biles withdraws from final individual all-around competition - USA Gymnastics
Image Credit: Wikimedia Commons
  • Country:
  • Japan

Simone Biles, who shocked the world by pulling out of the team all-around competition in the Tokyo Olympics, has also withdrawn from the individual all-around competition, USA Gymnastics said in a statement on Twitter on Wednesday.

Biles would be evaluated to see if she can take part in individual apparatus competitions still ahead, the statement said. Her place in the all-around would be taken by Jade Carey.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Asus rolls out Android 11 update for ROG Phone 3

Asus rolls out Android 11 update for ROG Phone 3

 Global
2
DIRECT EXCHANGE RATES

DIRECT EXCHANGE RATES

 India
3
Health News Roundup: Australia's Victoria to ease COVID-19 curbs, Sydney cases rise; How the Delta variant upends assumptions about the coronavirus and more

Health News Roundup: Australia's Victoria to ease COVID-19 curbs, Sydney cas...

 Global
4
UCO Bank net profit jumps over 4-fold to Rs 102 cr in Q1

UCO Bank net profit jumps over 4-fold to Rs 102 cr in Q1

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rwandan Economy: The Rising Phoenix

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021