Olympics-Gymnastics-Biles withdraws from final individual all-around competition - USA Gymnastics
Reuters | Tokyo | Updated: 28-07-2021 12:29 IST | Created: 28-07-2021 12:01 IST
- Country:
- Japan
Simone Biles, who shocked the world by pulling out of the team all-around competition in the Tokyo Olympics, has also withdrawn from the individual all-around competition, USA Gymnastics said in a statement on Twitter on Wednesday.
Biles would be evaluated to see if she can take part in individual apparatus competitions still ahead, the statement said. Her place in the all-around would be taken by Jade Carey.
Advertisement
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Tokyo Olympics
- Simone Biles
- USA Gymnastics
- Jade Carey
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Kerala sports minister to seek Centre's nod to be official representative in Tokyo Olympics
Canada's Bianca Andreescu pulls out of Tokyo Olympics
Tokyo Olympics: 'Voice of table tennis' Adam Bobrow lists 10 paddlers to watch
My sole focus is successful campaign at Tokyo Olympics: Rohidas
Tokyo Olympics: UP govt to give Rs 6 crore to gold medal winners from state