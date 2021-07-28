Left Menu

Olympics-Diving-China wins men's 3m synchro springboard to claim third gold of Games

Reuters | Updated: 28-07-2021 12:59 IST | Created: 28-07-2021 12:59 IST
Olympics-Diving-China wins men's 3m synchro springboard to claim third gold of Games

China won their third diving gold medal at the Tokyo Olympics on Wednesday by reclaiming the men's 3 metre synchronised springboard title they lost to Britain in Rio.

Wang Zongyuan and Xie Siyi got off to a strong start and finished on 467.82 points, ahead of Andrew Capobianco and Michael Hixon of the United States in second. Germany's Patrick Hausding and Lars Rudiger took bronze, while 2016 champions Britain were seventh.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

