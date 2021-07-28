Left Menu

Olympics-Gymnastics-Canada's Black out of women's all-around final with injury

Canadian gymnast Ellie Black has withdrawn from the women's all-around final at the Tokyo Olympics due to a sprained ankle sustained in training, the country's Olympic Committee said on Wednesday.

Reuters | Tokyo | Updated: 28-07-2021 15:57 IST | Created: 28-07-2021 15:57 IST
Canadian gymnast Ellie Black has withdrawn from the women's all-around final at the Tokyo Olympics due to a sprained ankle sustained in training, the country's Olympic Committee said on Wednesday. Black, 25, finished fifth all-around at the 2016 Rio Olympics, before going on to win silver in the all-around at the 2017 world championships in Montreal.

"We are hoping that she is still able to compete in the beam final on August 3," Eric Myles, the Canadian Olympic Committee's chief sport officer, said in a statement. The International Gymnastics Federation said Black would be replaced by Lieke Wevers of the Netherlands.

