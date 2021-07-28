Left Menu

Olympics-Rugby-New Zealand's Mikkelson proud despite coming up short

New Zealand had plenty of confidence but lacked a clinical edge in their Rugby Sevens final defeat by Fiji, co-captain Tim Mikkelson said after his side lost 27-12 on Wednesday. Reaching the final was at least an improvement for New Zealand after their quarter-final exit in Rio five years ago, but Mikkelson and his team mates were left to rue missed opportunities at the Tokyo Stadium.

Reuters | Updated: 28-07-2021 17:35 IST | Created: 28-07-2021 17:35 IST
Olympics-Rugby-New Zealand's Mikkelson proud despite coming up short

New Zealand had plenty of confidence but lacked a clinical edge in their Rugby Sevens final defeat by Fiji, co-captain Tim Mikkelson said after his side lost 27-12 on Wednesday.

Reaching the final was at least an improvement for New Zealand after their quarter-final exit in Rio five years ago, but Mikkelson and his team mates were left to rue missed opportunities at the Tokyo Stadium. "We had so much belief out there, but all credit to Fiji, they took the opportunities," he told reporters. "We had some chances but we didn't execute and you can't do that. We had massive confidence, we had trained for four or five years for this moment.

"We came up just a little bit short and Fiji deserved the win, but that does not change how we feel about each other. I just love this group and how far we have come." Mikkelson was confident that there was enough young talent in the group to clinch gold in Paris in 2024.

"It's not easy to win a silver medal, it's not easy to make a final at the Olympic Games. There are quite a few of these young guys who are going to be around for a long time and will represent the jersey with pride," he said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
BAT first-half sales top estimates buoyed by cigarette alternatives

BAT first-half sales top estimates buoyed by cigarette alternatives

 United Kingdom
2
Asus rolls out Android 11 update for ROG Phone 3

Asus rolls out Android 11 update for ROG Phone 3

 Global
3
DIRECT EXCHANGE RATES

DIRECT EXCHANGE RATES

 India
4
Health News Roundup: Australia's Victoria to ease COVID-19 curbs, Sydney cases rise; How the Delta variant upends assumptions about the coronavirus and more

Health News Roundup: Australia's Victoria to ease COVID-19 curbs, Sydney cas...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rwandan Economy: The Rising Phoenix

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021