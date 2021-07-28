Left Menu

SL vs Ind: Porel, Warrier, three other net bowlers added to main squad

Based on the request of the Indian team management in Sri Lanka, the All-India Senior Selection Committee on Wednesday named additions to India's squad for the second and third T20Is against Sri Lanka.

ANI | Colombo | Updated: 28-07-2021 19:38 IST | Created: 28-07-2021 19:38 IST
SL vs Ind: Porel, Warrier, three other net bowlers added to main squad
Ishan Porel (file image). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Sri Lanka

Based on the request of the Indian team management in Sri Lanka, the All-India Senior Selection Committee on Wednesday named additions to India's squad for the second and third T20Is against Sri Lanka. The five net bowlers - Ishan Porel, Sandeep Warrier, Arshdeep Singh, R Sai Kishore and Simarjeet Singh - will now be part of the squad for the remaining T20Is.

"After Krunal Pandya was tested positive for COVID-19 on July 27, all members of the team and support staff were immediately isolated and tested as a safety measure. The test results for everyone including the eight identified close contacts of Krunal returned negative," BCCI stated in an official release. Following the test on July 27, a Rapid Antigen test was also conducted today (28th July) at noon and they have all returned negative results.

However, to ensure the health and safety of the squad, the eight close contacts will continue to remain in isolation in the team hotel. The remaining T20Is will go on as per the schedule. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
BAT first-half sales top estimates buoyed by cigarette alternatives

BAT first-half sales top estimates buoyed by cigarette alternatives

 United Kingdom
2
Asus rolls out Android 11 update for ROG Phone 3

Asus rolls out Android 11 update for ROG Phone 3

 Global
3
DIRECT EXCHANGE RATES

DIRECT EXCHANGE RATES

 India
4
Health News Roundup: Australia's Victoria to ease COVID-19 curbs, Sydney cases rise; How the Delta variant upends assumptions about the coronavirus and more

Health News Roundup: Australia's Victoria to ease COVID-19 curbs, Sydney cas...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rwandan Economy: The Rising Phoenix

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021