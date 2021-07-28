India set Sri Lanka 133-run target to win 2nd T20
PTI | Colombo | Updated: 28-07-2021 21:32 IST | Created: 28-07-2021 21:32 IST
- Country:
- Sri Lanka
Invited to bat, a depleted India scored 132 for five on a sluggish pitch against Sri Lanka in the second Twenty20 International, here on Wednesday.
Skipper Shikhar Dhawan top-scored for the Indians with his 40-run knock while Sri Lankan off-spinner Akila Dananjaya (2/29) took two of the four wickets that fell.
Advertisement
India are leading the series 1-0 after winning the opener by 38 runs.
Brief Scores: India: 132 for 5 in 20 overs. (S Dhawan 40, D Padikkal 29; A Dananjaya 2/29, D Shanaka 1/14, W Hasaranga 1/30) PTI AT AT AT
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Kumar Dharmasena among six match officials named for India's tour of Sri Lanka
Sri Lanka to receive 1.45 million COVID-19 vaccines from Japan
Sri Lanka's Catholic church asks for action against former leaders for failing to prevent Easter attack
Sri Lanka economy in crisis as debt mounts, reserves dwindle
Sri Lanka finally announce Shanaka-led squad for India series after Sports Minister's approval