Left Menu

Railways announces cash awards for its athletes, coaches participating in Tokyo Olympics

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 28-07-2021 21:33 IST | Created: 28-07-2021 21:33 IST
Railways announces cash awards for its athletes, coaches participating in Tokyo Olympics
  • Country:
  • India

The railways announced special cash awards on Wednesday for its athletes and officials participating in the Tokyo Olympics, with a Rs 3 crore bonanza for a gold medal winner.

Twenty-five athletes, five coaches and a physiotherapist from the Railway Sports Promotion Board are representing the Indian contingent in the Tokyo Olympics that started from July 23.

The railways is one of the biggest contributing organisations in the Olympics, accounting for about 20 per cent of the athletes in the Indian contingent.

''To boost up their morale, Ministry of Railways has announced following special cash awards in favour of Indian Railways athletes and officials participating in the ongoing Tokyo Olympic Games 2020 as per following details, over and above existing policy,'' a statement issued by the ministry said.

This includes Rs 3 crore for a gold medal winner, Rs 2 crore for a silver medallist and Rs 1 crore for a bronze medallist. If an athlete ends up among the last eight participants in his event, he will get Rs 35 lakh and each participant will get Rs 7.5 lakh.

The coach of a gold medal winner will receive Rs 25 Lakh, that of a silver medallist will get Rs 20 lakh while the coach of a bronze medallist will get Rs 15 lakh.

The coaches of the other participant athletes will get Rs 7.5 lakh each.

''This liberalised promotion policy will act as an incentive to the country's elite sportspersons/coaches and reaffirms railways' commitment to the promotion of sports in the country,'' the statement said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
BAT first-half sales top estimates buoyed by cigarette alternatives

BAT first-half sales top estimates buoyed by cigarette alternatives

 United Kingdom
2
Asus rolls out Android 11 update for ROG Phone 3

Asus rolls out Android 11 update for ROG Phone 3

 Global
3
DIRECT EXCHANGE RATES

DIRECT EXCHANGE RATES

 India
4
Health News Roundup: Australia's Victoria to ease COVID-19 curbs, Sydney cases rise; How the Delta variant upends assumptions about the coronavirus and more

Health News Roundup: Australia's Victoria to ease COVID-19 curbs, Sydney cas...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rwandan Economy: The Rising Phoenix

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021