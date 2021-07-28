Left Menu

Soccer-Crystal Palace sign Danish international Andersen

"I’m extremely proud to be joining Crystal Palace and to be playing in the world’s best football league," Andersen said in a club statement. "The management of the club and Patrick Vieira have given me very strong assurance that they know my qualities, they believe in me and want me to play an important role in the team." Andersen is the fourth summer arrival at Selhurst Park under new coach Vieira after Michael Olise, Remi Matthews and Marc Guehi. Earlier on Wednesday, Palace announced that defender Patrick van Aanholt had left the club on a free transfer after four-and-a-half years.

Reuters | London | Updated: 28-07-2021 22:46 IST | Created: 28-07-2021 22:45 IST
Soccer-Crystal Palace sign Danish international Andersen
Crystal Palace on Wednesday announced the signing of Danish international defender Joachim Andersen from Olympique Lyonnais on a five year deal. Andersen, 25, spent last season on loan at Fulham, captaining the relegated side as he made 30 starts in the Premier League and also featured in his country's run to the Euro 2020 semi-finals this summer.

