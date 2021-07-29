Left Menu

Tokyo Olympics: Atanu Das stuns Jinhyek Oh in thriller, cruises into next round

Indian archer Atanu Das shocked South Korea's Jinhyek Oh in a nail-biting finish to make it to the 1/8 Elimination round in the men's individual archery event here at the Yumenoshima Ranking Field on Thursday.

ANI | Tokyo | Updated: 29-07-2021 09:00 IST | Created: 29-07-2021 09:00 IST
Atanu Das (Photo: Twitter/Atanu Das). Image Credit: ANI
Indian archer Atanu Das shocked South Korea's Jinhyek Oh in a nail-biting finish to make it to the 1/8 Elimination round in the men's individual archery event here at the Yumenoshima Ranking Field on Thursday. The third-seed Korean started the match with a decent 8-9-9 and Das replied with 8-8-9, giving Jinhyek two points in the first set. Das came strongly in the second set with three 9s, Oh missed the chance to take the two points after hitting an 8 in the last arrow.

The third set also had the same output with both archers sharing the points. Jinhyek 8-10-9 and Indian aimed 9-9-9. With his back against the wall, Atanu responded brilliantly and took the fourth set 8-9-10 and the Korean replied with 9-7-6 to force a decider. The fifth set tested the nerves of both archers as they both again shared the points and progressed into shoot-off. Aiming first in the shoot-off, Jinhyek shot a 9 to which Atanu replied with a brilliant 10 and sealed the match. With this win, he has cruised into the 1/8 eliminations round.

Earlier in the day, Atanu defeated Chinese Taipei's Yu-Cheng Dang in the ongoing Tokyo 2020 Olympics 6-4 in the 1/64 Elimination round. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

IoT redefining the way healthcare is delivered

Rwandan Economy: The Rising Phoenix

