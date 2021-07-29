You owe no explanation to no one: Ravi Shastri rallies behind Simone Biles

India men's cricket team head coach Ravi Shastri rallied behind USA's artistic gymnast Simone Biles and stated she owes no explanation to anyone after the 24-year-old withdrew her name from women's all-around final here at Ariake Gymnastics Centre. He also supported tennis player Naomi Osaka after she had recently spoken about mental health and withdrew from the French Open. "Take your time @Simone_Biles. You have earned the right to owe it to yourself at this tender age. 48 hours or 48 days it might take. Just do it Champion. You owe no explanation to no one. @naomiosaka, you too. God bless you girls #Olympics," tweeted Ravi Shastri.

On Wednesday USA Gymnastics confirmed to Tokyo 2020 that Biles will not participate in the all-around final as she wants to focus on her mental health. No decision yet on whether she will compete in next week's apparatus finals, as per Olympics.com. "After further medical evaluation, Simone Biles has withdrawn from the final individual all-around competition at the Tokyo Olympic Games, in order to focus on her mental health," read a statement from the governing body. "Simone will continue to be evaluated daily to determine whether or not to participate in next week's individual event finals. Jade Carey, who had the ninth highest score in qualifications, will participate in her place in the all-around."

"We wholeheartedly support Simone's decision and applaud her bravery in prioritizing her well-being. Her courage shows, yet again, why she is a role model for so many," the statement concluded. Earlier on Wednesday, USA Gymnastics confirmed that Biles had gone to practice. Biles scratched from Tuesday's women's team final after missing an attempt at a two-and-a-half twisting vault. She performed just one-and-a-half twists, landed in a deep squat, and scored just 13.733. Team USA picked up without its star in the final three rotations (uneven bars, balance beam and floor exercise) and claimed the silver medal behind eventual champions ROC. (ANI)

