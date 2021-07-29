Left Menu

Olympics-Swimming-'Weirdo' Dressel turns lone wolf to focus on gold quest

And so I can't be calling them (family) every night, you know, exerting that energy, but it's got to be put into my swimming. That's just my routine." Dressel set the pace on Thursday down the first 50 metres, with Chalmers and Russian Kliment Kolesnikov close behind, then fended off a late charge from the Australian to cling on for gold.

Reuters | Tokyo | Updated: 29-07-2021 15:32 IST | Created: 29-07-2021 15:22 IST
Olympics-Swimming-'Weirdo' Dressel turns lone wolf to focus on gold quest
Representative image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Japan

Newly crowned Olympic champion Caeleb Dressel describes himself as a loner and a "bit of a weirdo" as he blocks out distractions in his quest for a gold-medal haul in Tokyo. The American set an Olympic record of 47.02 seconds on Thursday to win by a fingertip in the men's 100 meters freestyle, denying Rio champion Australian Kyle Chalmers a second successive title in a thrilling contest in swimming's marquee event.

It was Dressel's first individual Olympic gold and his second in Japan after Monday's U.S. 4x100m freestyle relay win, with 50 freestyle, 100 butterfly, and relay golds still within his grasp. "I don't really talk to many people at these meets, I'm kind of a loner, a little bit of a weirdo," said Dressel, 24.

He is also shunning social media and keeping contact with family back home to a minimum. "You have to manage your emotions," he said, moments after a tearful medal ceremony.

"I cry a lot. And so I can't be calling them (family) every night, you know, exerting that energy, but it's got to be put into my swimming. "I'm not on Instagram, I know I'm not posting anything... it's energy that I don't need to be exerting," he said. "That's just how I work and operate so I'm not bashing anyone. That's just my routine."

Dressel set the pace on Thursday down the first 50 meters, with Chalmers and Russian Kliment Kolesnikov close behind, then fended off a late charge from the Australian to cling on for gold. Chalmers turned third at the halfway mark and was pulling backstroke for stroke but left his fightback too late, finishing just 0.06 behind, equalling his lifetime best, with Kolesnikov third.

Chalmers said he was used to chasing Dressel into the finish and was delighted with his form. "It's very special," he said. "Lots of people are actually struggling to do that, so to stand up and do that, I'm really proud."

The Olympic gold was Dressel's fourth overall, including his two relay wins in Rio in 2016, and came amid expectations on him to double that at this Games. "I'm pretty good at putting a face on," he said.

"I know my name is out there and I understand that but I couldn't care less about it. But it's just something that comes with the sport when you're on top of the podium. "I'm fine with it and it's up to me whether or not I turn it into stress."

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
BAT first-half sales top estimates buoyed by cigarette alternatives

BAT first-half sales top estimates buoyed by cigarette alternatives

 United Kingdom
2
Here Comes a Sound of Change - Nothing ear (1)

Here Comes a Sound of Change - Nothing ear (1)

 United Kingdom
3
FOLLOWING ARE THE DIRECT RATES OF EXCHANGE (DPE) AS ANNOUNCED BY THE STATE BANK OF INDIA HERE.

FOLLOWING ARE THE DIRECT RATES OF EXCHANGE (DPE) AS ANNOUNCED BY THE STAT...

 India
4
Nehru Science Centre holds online lecture on Space Tourism: The Next Frontier

Nehru Science Centre holds online lecture on Space Tourism: The Next Frontie...

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

IoT redefining the way healthcare is delivered

Rwandan Economy: The Rising Phoenix

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021