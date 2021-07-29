Left Menu

Soccer-Aberdeen to honour former manager Ferguson with statue at stadium

Former manager Alex Ferguson will be honoured with a statue outside Aberdeen's Pittodrie Stadium in recognition of his success at the club, the Scottish Premiership team said on Thursday. Aberdeen said Ferguson's statue will be the first of a series that is being planned to "celebrate and honour the Club's heroes".

Reuters | Updated: 29-07-2021 16:13 IST | Created: 29-07-2021 16:13 IST
Soccer-Aberdeen to honour former manager Ferguson with statue at stadium

Former manager Alex Ferguson will be honoured with a statue outside Aberdeen's Pittodrie Stadium in recognition of his success at the club, the Scottish Premiership team said on Thursday. Ferguson guided Aberdeen to three Scottish league titles, four Scottish Cups and the European Cup Winners' Cup. He managed them from 1978 to 1986 before joining Manchester United, where he won 38 trophies with the English Premier League club.

"I am thrilled and honoured by this recognition from Aberdeen Football Club, where I spent a fantastic and memorable part of my managerial career," Ferguson said in a club statement https://www.afc.co.uk/2021/07/29/afc-to-commission-statue-honouring-sir-alex-ferguson. The bronze statue, to be located on the external concourse outside the Richard Donald Stand, will be based on a photograph of Ferguson celebrating Aberdeen's Scottish Premier Division victory in 1980.

That championship was a special event as the first time in 15 years that the league had not been won by either Rangers or Celtic, the two heavyweights of Scottish football. Aberdeen said Ferguson's statue will be the first of a series that is being planned to "celebrate and honour the Club's heroes".

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
BAT first-half sales top estimates buoyed by cigarette alternatives

BAT first-half sales top estimates buoyed by cigarette alternatives

 United Kingdom
2
Here Comes a Sound of Change - Nothing ear (1)

Here Comes a Sound of Change - Nothing ear (1)

 United Kingdom
3
FOLLOWING ARE THE DIRECT RATES OF EXCHANGE (DPE) AS ANNOUNCED BY THE STATE BANK OF INDIA HERE.

FOLLOWING ARE THE DIRECT RATES OF EXCHANGE (DPE) AS ANNOUNCED BY THE STAT...

 India
4
Nehru Science Centre holds online lecture on Space Tourism: The Next Frontier

Nehru Science Centre holds online lecture on Space Tourism: The Next Frontie...

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

IoT redefining the way healthcare is delivered

Rwandan Economy: The Rising Phoenix

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021