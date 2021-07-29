Roy Krishna extends his contract with ATKMB

Fijian star striker Roy Krishna will continue with ATK Mohun Bagan, the club announced on Thursday, ending speculations about his future with the former ISL champions.

The announcement coincided with the club's Mohun Bagan Day which was celebrated virtually on Thursday.

''I am honored to declare on a special day that I will be on the field again wearing the Green-Maroon jersey. I hope the members-supporters of the club will be happy and will support me like before,'' the 33-year-old told ATKMB Media.

''I was a little hesitant to come here because of the COVID-19 situation. But after the club management assured me and my family of safety, I signed the new contract.'' The Fijian was linked with reigning champions Mumbai City FC after the Mariners roped in Islanders star French midfielder Hugo Boumous for the upcoming season.

But the city giants put to rest all speculations by declaring that Roy Krishna would stay on for a third successive year and will be seen alongside their two other star signings -- Bumous and Finnish midfielder Joni Kauko.

The team has already begun its preparatory camp for the upcoming AFC Cup in Maldives where they would take on the winners of Bengaluru FC and Maldives' Club Eagles in their Group D (South Zone) opener on August 18.

''For the first time in my life, I will play in the AFC Cup. All the teams will be well prepared for this tournament. We will also try our best to win all the matches,'' he added.

''Our goal will be to go to the next round. We have a great opportunity to establish the club in Asia. I am confident we will do well in this tournament.'' On the club's new signings that also include top Indian players Liston Colaco and Amrinder Singh, he said: ''I am looking forward to practicing with them. I hope I can show some magic in the matches with all of them.'' After coming to Kolkata for the first time, he scored 15 goals in 2019-20 helping ATK FC win their third ISL title.

Last season, Krishna scored 22 goals in 23 matches and won the Golden Ball award.

