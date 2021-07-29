Olympics-Archery-First archer from Chad feels 'no stress' despite loss

Marlyse Hourtou, the first Olympic archer from Chad, shot her first arrow for a perfect 10 and took a set off a top-ranked South Korean opponent before bowing out in the women's individual event on Thursday.

Although she eventually lost to South Korea's An San in her first matchplay appearance, Hourtou said she felt "no stress", enjoying one of the biggest moments of her life. The 25-year-old, who celebrated her birthday on Thursday, secured a spot at the Tokyo Games through a tripartite invitation, which are special invitational quota places intended to improve universality.

Advertisement

Houston became the first athlete outside track and field and judo to carry Chad's flag at the Olympics. In the 1/32 eliminations round, she faced the formidable An who has already won two golds at the Tokyo Games.

Undeterred, Hourtou took the first set with her first arrow by hitting a perfect 10, outscoring An by one point. However, An won the next three sets to advance to the next round. "I'm the first archery contestant from Chad to come to the Olympic Games," Hourtou said. "Although I was beaten I know lots of people in Chad are happy for me."

Elimination rounds for the men's and women's individual events took place on Thursday when there were no major upsets other than India's Atanu Das knocking out London Olympic champion Oh Jin-Hayek of South Korea in the men's event.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)