TNCA gesture to former cricketers, officials

PTI | Chennai | Updated: 29-07-2021 22:18 IST | Created: 29-07-2021 22:18 IST
The Tamil Nadu Cricket Association (TNCA) on Thursday announced instituting a one-time payment for former cricketers, match officials and groundsmen who have done yeomen service to cricket in general and to the TNCA in particular.

It is aimed to provide this benefit to those who have not got the one time benefit from the BCCI, TNCA said in a press release.

The beneficiaries for 2021 are: K R Rajagopal, Najam Hussain, S V S Mani and R Prabhakar (cricketers) and K Parthasarathy (groundsman).

Each year a set of cricketers, match officials and groundsmen will be identified and be awarded Rs five lakh each as one-time benefit out of the surplus earned from the Tamil Nadu Premier League (TNPL) tournament of each year.

The one-time benefit will be handed over by former President of TNCA and BCCI N Srinivasan during the course of the TNPL tournament.

The TNPL Governing Council will decide the number of beneficiaries in the subsequent years, the release said.

