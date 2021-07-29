Sports News Roundup: Table Tennis-China's Chen wins women's singles gold; Judo-Japan's Hamada and Wolf win golds to match record haul and more

Following is a summary of current sports news briefs.

Olympics-Table Tennis-China's Chen wins women's singles gold

China's Chen Meng defeated her compatriot Sun Yingsha 4-2 to win women's singles table tennis gold on Thursday. The bronze medal went to Japan's Mima Ito.

Olympics-Judo-Japan's Hamada and Wolf win golds to match record haul

Japan's Aaron Wolf and Shori Hamada grabbed gold medals in their respective judo finals on Thursday, taking the host nation's tally to eight golds from the sport at the Tokyo Games and matching their record haul from Athens 2004. Wolf, 25 and world champion in 2017, threw South Korean Cho Gu-ham to secure a dramatic ippon victory that ended more than five minutes of gruelling Golden Score sudden-death overtime in the men's -100kg final.

Olympics-Fencing-ROC wins gold in women's team foil

The Russian Olympic Committee won gold in the women's team foil fencing competition in the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games on Thursday. France took silver, and Italy claimed bronze.

Olympics-Swimming-Dressel takes Olympic record, Ledecky, Titmus set up showdown

American Caeleb Dressel equalled the Olympic record in the men's 100 metre butterfly heats on Thursday and compatriot Katie Ledecky qualified fastest in the women's 800m freestyle to set up another showdown with in-form Australian Ariarne Titmus. Riding on the adrenaline of his first individual Olympic gold medal earlier in the day in the 100 freestyle, Dressel advanced comfortably in the butterfly heats in a Games record of 50.39, ahead of Hungary's Kristof Milak, winner of the 200 butterfly a day earlier.

Olympics-U.S. gymnastics reign continues as Biles watches on

Without Simone Biles, America's dominance of women's gymnastics continued on Thursday with a gold in the individual https://www.reuters.com/lifestyle/sports/lee-grabs-all-around-gold-us-biles-watches-2021-07-29 all-around competition for the fifth Olympics in a row. Sunisa Lee, the youngest member of the team, clinched the U.S. spot in the history books in the final rotation of the floor exercise with a total score of 57.433.

Olympics-Lee grabs all-around gold for U.S. as Biles watches on

Sunisa Lee came to Tokyo thinking the best she might do was win an all-around Olympic silver but the youngest member of the U.S. gymnastics team grabbed the gold on Thursday after Simone Biles dropped out of the event over mental health concerns. With Biles watching from the front row at the Ariake Gymnastics Centre, Lee won the all-around to secure the title for the U.S. for a fifth straight Games on the final rotation - the floor exercise - for a 57.433 winning total.

Olympics-Tennis-Bencic, Vondrousova to vie for gold as Djokovic eases into semis

Belinda Bencic could become the first woman to clinch a singles tennis gold for Switzerland after she booked a place in the Olympic final with a hard-won 7-6(2) 4-6 6-3 victory over Kazakhstan's Elena Rybakina on Thursday. Standing in front of her in Saturday's title match will be Czech Marketa Vondrousova, who knocked out Ukrainian Elina Svitolina 6-3 6-1 in a one-sided contest.

Gymnastics-USA's Lee taking gold home to her father and Hmong community

One of the first things Sunisa Lee did after putting her gold medal around her neck and hearing the U.S. national anthem played for her Olympic victory was to call her family and cry with them in joy at a dream fulfilled. Her parents, both Hmong ethnic refugees from Laos, had backed her from the very early days, when she was a child tumbling from the couch at home. Her growing successes also raised hopes among the proud Hmong-American community that Lee could bring them their very first Olympic medal.

Olympics-Gymnastics-U.S. gymnast Carey embraces chance to fill in for Biles

U.S. gymnast Jade Carey had the daunting task of taking the place of Simone Biles in the all-around final at the Tokyo Games on Thursday but took it in her stride, finishing eighth before saying that the last few days had been "a little bit crazy". Biles, the four-time Olympic Champion, withdrew from the individual all-around competition on Wednesday citing mental health concerns, a day after she shocked the world by pulling out of the team event to prioritise her mental health.

Olympics-Rowing-ROC silver leaves American rower with 'nasty feeling'

American rower Megan Kalmoe said she was left with a "nasty feeling" after watching the Russian duo of Vasilisa Stepanova and Elena Oriabinskaia take home a silver medal in the women's pair on Thursday. Russian athletes are barred from competing at major international events with their flag and anthem until 2022 but they are competing in Tokyo under the name "ROC", an acronym for the Russian Olympic Committee.

