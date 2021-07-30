Left Menu

Sprinter Dutee Chand's mom lights 'eternal lamp' for daughter's success at Olympics

Fellow villagers have also offered prayers to the deity for her success in the Olympics.Dutee, the fastest Indian woman, will run in the 100-metre event which is scheduled between 8.45 am and 9.33 am IST on Friday.

PTI | Jajpur | Updated: 30-07-2021 00:22 IST | Created: 30-07-2021 00:22 IST
Sprinter Dutee Chand's mom lights 'eternal lamp' for daughter's success at Olympics
  • Country:
  • India

Akhaji Chand, mother of India’s ace sprinter Dutee Chand, on Thursday lighted an ''eternal lamp'' at a temple wishing her daughter’s success at the ongoing Tokyo Olympics.

Akhaji Chand offered prayer to the village deity at Chaka Gopalpur village under Rasulpur block earlier in the day. She then lit the ''akhand deepa'' at the altar of the deity. She is now staying in the shrine, guarding the lamp so that it burns uninterrupted till Friday when her daughter will compete against other athletes in Round 1 of the Women’s 100m event. Fellow villagers have also offered prayers to the deity for her success in the Olympics.

Dutee, the fastest Indian woman, will run in the 100-metre event which is scheduled between 8.45 am and 9.33 am IST on Friday. The semi-finals and final of the event are scheduled to be held on July 31.

The sprinter will also take part in the 200-metre event on August 2. Round 1 and semi-finals of this event are scheduled to take place on August 2 while the final will be held on August 3.

Earlier on June 21, she had set a national record in the Women's 100m event by clocking 11.17 seconds at the Indian Grand Prix-IV organised by the Athletics Federation of India in Patiala.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Jio's Rs 75 entry-level plan may gain as Airtel discontinues Rs 49 prepaid offer

Jio's Rs 75 entry-level plan may gain as Airtel discontinues Rs 49 prepaid o...

 India
2
Asus Zenfone 8 Flip gets July 2021 Android security patch in latest update

Asus Zenfone 8 Flip gets July 2021 Android security patch in latest update

 Global
3
Science News Roundup: Father builds exoskeleton to help wheelchair-bound son walk; Sponge-like Canadian fossils may be earliest sign of animal life and more

Science News Roundup: Father builds exoskeleton to help wheelchair-bound son...

 Global
4
Google Cloud opens new region in Melbourne

Google Cloud opens new region in Melbourne

 Australia

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

IoT redefining the way healthcare is delivered

Rwandan Economy: The Rising Phoenix

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021