Left Menu

Soccer-Man Utd friendly called off after COVID-19 cases

United drew 2-2 with Brentford on Wednesday and detected the cases following routine testing of the team. The game was called off as a precautionary measure based on COVID protocols, United said, with identified individuals now isolating pending further tests.

Reuters | Updated: 30-07-2021 01:13 IST | Created: 30-07-2021 01:12 IST
Soccer-Man Utd friendly called off after COVID-19 cases
Representative Images Image Credit: Pixbay

Manchester United have cancelled their pre-season friendly at Preston North End on Saturday after a small number of suspected positive COVID-19 cases at the club, the Premier League side said on Thursday. United drew 2-2 with Brentford on Wednesday and detected the cases following routine testing of the team.

The game was called off as a precautionary measure based on COVID protocols, United said, with identified individuals now isolating pending further tests. "At this stage, we do not expect further disruption around our forthcoming matches, but we will continue to follow Premier League protocols in this regard," the club added.

United only remaining pre-season friendly is against Everton at Old Trafford Aug. 7, a week before they host Leeds United in their Premier League season opener.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Jio's Rs 75 entry-level plan may gain as Airtel discontinues Rs 49 prepaid offer

Jio's Rs 75 entry-level plan may gain as Airtel discontinues Rs 49 prepaid o...

 India
2
Asus Zenfone 8 Flip gets July 2021 Android security patch in latest update

Asus Zenfone 8 Flip gets July 2021 Android security patch in latest update

 Global
3
Science News Roundup: Father builds exoskeleton to help wheelchair-bound son walk; Sponge-like Canadian fossils may be earliest sign of animal life and more

Science News Roundup: Father builds exoskeleton to help wheelchair-bound son...

 Global
4
Google Cloud opens new region in Melbourne

Google Cloud opens new region in Melbourne

 Australia

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

IoT redefining the way healthcare is delivered

Rwandan Economy: The Rising Phoenix

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021