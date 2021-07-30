Following is a summary of current sports news briefs.

Soccer-MLS says Canadian clubs can host homes games for rest of 2021

Major League Soccer said on Thursday its three Canadian clubs that set up temporary bases in the United States late in 2020 due to border restrictions associated with COVID-19 can host all their remaining 2021 home matches in Canada. MLS said the Public Health Agency of Canada and Minister of Immigration approved a National Interest Exemption that outlines protocols allowing for all league players to participate in cross-border matches with Toronto, Montreal and Vancouver Whitecaps.

Olympics-Swimming-McKeon ready to add to Australia's golden haul

Emma McKeon can add to Australia's golden haul in a women's 100m freestyle final packed with champions and record holders at the Tokyo Olympics on Friday. After smashing the Olympic record in the preliminary heats with a personal best of 52.13 seconds, McKeon starts in lane four in pursuit of her fourth medal of the Games.

Motor racing-First time I wasn't alone, says Hamilton after F1 racism response

Seven-times world champion Lewis Hamilton for the first time in his racing career felt like he wasn't alone as he fended off racist abuse following his collision with Red Bull Formula One title rival Max Verstappen at the British Grand Prix. The 36-year-old Briton, the only Black driver in Formula One, was the target of social media abuse after contact with Verstappen in his home race at Silverstone ended the Dutchman's race and put him in hospital, even as Hamilton overcame a 10-second time penalty to win.

Olympics-Judo-Japan's Hamada and Wolf win golds to match record haul

Japan's Aaron Wolf and Shori Hamada grabbed gold medals in their respective judo finals on Thursday, taking the host nation's tally to eight golds from the sport at the Tokyo Games and matching their record haul from Athens 2004. Wolf, 25 and world champion in 2017, threw South Korean Cho Gu-ham to secure a dramatic ippon victory that ended more than five minutes of gruelling Golden Score sudden-death overtime in the men's -100kg final.

TOKYO OLYMPICS: What you need to know right now

Sunisa Lee won gold in the women's individual all-around gymnastics final, becoming the fifth American athlete in a row to win the event since 2004. Here's what you need to know about the Tokyo Games:

Olympics-U.S. gymnastics reign continues as Biles lauds gold medallist Lee

Without Simone Biles, America's dominance of women's gymnastics continued on Thursday with a gold in the individual https://www.reuters.com/lifestyle/sports/lee-grabs-all-around-gold-us-biles-watches-2021-07-29 all-around competition for the fifth Olympics in a row. Sunisa Lee, the youngest member of the team, clinched the U.S. spot in the history books in the final rotation of the floor exercise with a total score of 57.433.

Olympics-Lee grabs all-around gold for U.S. as Biles watches on

Sunisa Lee came to Tokyo thinking the best she might do was win an all-around Olympic silver but the youngest member of the U.S. gymnastics team grabbed the gold on Thursday after Simone Biles dropped out of the event over mental health concerns. With Biles watching from the front row at the Ariake Gymnastics Centre, Lee won the all-around to secure the title for the U.S. for a fifth straight Games on the final rotation - the floor exercise - for a 57.433 winning total.

Olympics-A Tale of Two Cities: In the 'bubble' and the Tokyo outside

The Tokyo Olympics is running a village for athletes and coaches where more than 80% are vaccinated against the coronavirus, testing is compulsory and movement is stringently curtailed. None of that is true for the giant Japanese capital that surrounds the Olympic "bubble".

Olympics-Tennis-Bencic, Vondrousova to vie for gold as Djokovic eases into semis

Belinda Bencic could become the first woman to clinch a singles tennis gold for Switzerland after she booked a place in the Olympic final with a hard-won 7-6(2) 4-6 6-3 victory over Kazakhstan's Elena Rybakina on Thursday. Standing in front of her in Saturday's title match will be Czech Marketa Vondrousova, who knocked out Ukrainian Elina Svitolina 6-3 6-1 in a one-sided contest.

Soccer-'We've turned a corner' says embattled Inter Miami coach Neville

Inter Miami coach Phil Neville said his team are poised to turn their season around after they battled Philadelphia Union to a 1-1 draw on Sunday to break a six game losing streak.

Neville, who replaced Diego Alonso in the close season, is a friend of Miami co-owner David Beckham and has been feeling the heat due to the club's dismal record of two wins, three draws and eight losses having made the MLS playoffs in its inaugural season last year.

