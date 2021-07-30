Left Menu

As pugilist Lovlina Borgohain (69kg) assured India a bronze after storming into the semi-finals of the women's welterweight (64-69kg) category, Anurag Thakur, the Union Minister for Youth Affairs and Sports on Friday congratulated the boxer for making the entire country proud.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 30-07-2021 11:49 IST | Created: 30-07-2021 11:29 IST
Have been glued to TV screen watching you in action: Anurag Thakur congratulates Lovlina
As pugilist Lovlina Borgohain (69kg) assured India a bronze after storming into the semi-finals of the women's welterweight (64-69kg) category, Anurag Thakur, the Union Minister for Youth Affairs and Sports on Friday congratulated the boxer for making the entire country proud. "Lovlina has entered the Semi-Finals! Well done @LovlinaBorgohai, what amazing news for India to wake up to today! We've been glued to the tv screen watching you in action," tweeted Thakur.

Law Minister Kiren Rijiju also congratulated Lovlina on showing a dominant performance in the quarter-finals against Chinese Taipei's Nien-Chin Chen. "India is confirmed of 2nd Olympics medal. What a lovely Boxing from Lovlina@LovlinaBorgohai has reached the semi-finals and looking for a Gold medal in the #Tokyo2020 Olympics! #Cheer4India" tweeted Rijiju.

Borgohain defeated Nien-Chin Chen by a split decision of 4-1. Five judges gave split decisions in the first round but following two rounds, all judges anonymously stamped Lovlina's dominance. The Indian pugilist very narrowly took Round 1 (3-2) and this created pressure on her Taipei opponent. Lovlina maintained her charge in Round 2, and she smartly defended Nien-Chin's punches with her excellent footwork.

