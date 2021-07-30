Left Menu

Olympics-Shooting-Batsarashkina prevails in shoot-off to win 25m gold

Russian Vitalina Batsarashkina won the gold medal in the women's 25-metre pistol event at the Tokyo Olympics on Friday. Kim Min-jung of South Korea won the silver, while China's Xiao Jiaruixuan claimed the bronze. Rio Games champion Anna Korakaki of Greece came sixth. Bulgaria's two-time Olympic champion Maria Grozdeva missed the cut, as did world champion Olena Kostevych of Ukraine.

Reuters | Tokyo | Updated: 30-07-2021 11:54 IST | Created: 30-07-2021 11:34 IST
Olympics-Shooting-Batsarashkina prevails in shoot-off to win 25m gold
Representative image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Japan

Russian Vitalina Batsarashkina won the gold medal in the women's 25-meter pistol event at the Tokyo Olympics on Friday.

Kim Min-jung of South Korea won the silver, while China's Xiao Jiaruixuan claimed the bronze. Both Batsarashkina and Kim shot an Olympic record of 38 in the final to force a shoot-off in which the Russian, who had won the 10m pistol gold on Sunday, prevailed.

Bulgarian Antoaneta Kostadinova, who won silver in 10m pistols, finished fourth after topping the qualification round. Rio Games champion Anna Korakaki of Greece came sixth.

Bulgaria's two-time Olympic champion Maria Grozdeva missed the cut, as did world champion Olena Kostevych of Ukraine. Georgian Nino Salukvadze, who became the first female athlete to compete in nine Olympics, finished her campaign without a medal in Tokyo having failed to reach the final of both her pistol events.

Russian athletes are competing under the Russian Olympic Committee (ROC) flag at the Tokyo Olympics this year as part of sanctions for doping scandals.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Jio's Rs 75 entry-level plan may gain as Airtel discontinues Rs 49 prepaid offer

Jio's Rs 75 entry-level plan may gain as Airtel discontinues Rs 49 prepaid o...

 India
2
Space station mishap prompts NASA to postpone launch of Boeing Starliner

Space station mishap prompts NASA to postpone launch of Boeing Starliner

 Global
3
Asus Zenfone 8 Flip gets July 2021 Android security patch in latest update

Asus Zenfone 8 Flip gets July 2021 Android security patch in latest update

 Global
4
Science News Roundup: Father builds exoskeleton to help wheelchair-bound son walk; Russia's new Nauka space module set to dock with ISS and more

Science News Roundup: Father builds exoskeleton to help wheelchair-bound son...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

IoT redefining the way healthcare is delivered

Rwandan Economy: The Rising Phoenix

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021