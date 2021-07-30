Chouhan congratulates MP hockey player Vivek Prasad for splendid performance at Tokyo Olympics

Left Menu

As the score was levelled at 1-1, Viveks goal in the 58th minute gave India the much-needed lead and turned the game around. The states sports minister Yashodhara Raje Scindia also congratulated Vivek for his achievement.

Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan on Friday congratulated the Indian hockey team for its entry into the quarter finals of the ongoing Tokyo Olympics in Japan, and said it was a matter of pride that the state's player Vivek Sagar Prasad scored the crucial goal.

India beat Argentina 3-1 on Thursday to secure a place in the quarter finals at the Tokyo Olympics. As the score was levelled at 1-1, Vivek's goal in the 58th minute gave India the much-needed lead and turned the game around. The state's sports minister Yashodhara Raje Scindia also congratulated Vivek for his achievement. "It is a matter of pride for the country especially Madhya Pradesh, as the goal scored by the state's Vivek Sagar Prasad ensured the Indian hockey team's entry into the quarter finals," official sources quoted Chouhan as saying.

The midfielder is a resident of Shivnagar Chandon village of Itarsi tehsil in Hoshangabad district of the state.

Overjoyed about Vivek's achievement, his father Rohit Prasad, who is a school teacher, said, "The moment Vivek scored a goal, the entire family had tears of joy in their eyes." While mother Kamala Devi said, "Vivek always takes blessings over a video call before playing a match and on Thursday, he called at 3.30 am and told us that he will return only after scoring a goal.'' PTI MAS ARU ARU

