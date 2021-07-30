Left Menu

Tokyo Olympics: Sindhu defeats Yamaguchi, storms into semis

India shuttler PV Sindhu stormed into the semi-finals of the women's singles event after defeating Japan's number four seed Akane Yamaguchi in the quarterfinals here at the Musashino Forest Plaza Court 1 on Friday. Sindhu defeated Yamaguchi 21-13, 22-20. The quarterfinal clash between Sindhu and Yamaguchi lasted for 56 minutes.

ANI | Tokyo | Updated: 30-07-2021 15:03 IST | Created: 30-07-2021 15:03 IST
India shuttler PV Sindhu (file image). Image Credit: ANI
India shuttler PV Sindhu stormed into the semi-finals of the women's singles event after defeating Japan's number four seed Akane Yamaguchi in the quarterfinals here at the Musashino Forest Plaza Court 1 on Friday. Sindhu defeated Yamaguchi 21-13, 22-20. The quarterfinal clash between Sindhu and Yamaguchi lasted for 56 minutes. The first game was more close than the scoreline suggested and Sindhu had to bring out the best in her to win it 21-13. The scoreline in the first game might not indicate how closely it was fought, but Yamaguchi made her fight for every point. The star Indian shuttler was just one more game away from progressing to the semi-finals.

Yamaguchi made Sindhu toil hard in the second game, and for every point, the Indian shuttler had to be at her best. In the end, the number six seed Sindhu ended up winning the match in straight games. In the second game of the quarter-final, there was a 54-shot rally between Sindhu and Yamaguchi and it lasted for one minute and two seconds.

On Thursday, Sindhu had defeated Denmark's Mia Blichfeldt in the Round of 16 match of women's individual event in the Tokyo Olympics here at the Musashino Forest Plaza Court 3. Sindhu defeated Blichfeldt 21-15, 21-13 in just 41 minutes to cruise into the quarter-finals. (ANI)

