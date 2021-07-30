WRAPUP 3-Olympics-Doping raises its head as BMX marred by crashes

American swimmer Ryan Murphy stoked controversy at the Tokyo Games on Friday when he raised the specter of doping after losing his second Olympic title to Russian rival Evgeny Rylov. Murphy, who won three gold medals at the 2016 Rio Games, said his 200-meter backstroke final was "probably not clean" after he lost to Rylov, competing as part of the Russian Olympic Committee (ROC).

The comments threw an unwelcome spotlight on doping for Tokyo 2020 organizers as the blue riband athletics competition got underway, on a day further marred by accidents on the BMX track, including a horrendous spill that saw 28-year-old American favorite Connor Fields rushed to hospital. Held in Tokyo without spectators and after a year's delay because of the coronavirus pandemic, the Games have been characterized by tumult and scandals from the get-go.

With China and Japan jostling for the top spot in the medal tally https://graphics.reuters.com/OLYMPICS-2020/MEDALTALLY/rlgpdynkjvo/media-embed.html ahead of the United States, it hasn't been a rating boon for global broadcasters either. Data from the opening ceremony and the first few nights show the Tokyo Games are so far the least-watched Olympics in recent history across Europe and the United States.

TV viewership is up in Australia and Japan, however. COVID-19 infections have also risen, totaling 3,300 in Tokyo on Friday, after hitting a record 3,865 a day earlier, adding to the strain on the medical system.

The government broadened a state of emergency to four more prefectures and extended Tokyo's until the end of August from Aug. 22. 'THOUGHTS WOULD GET ME INTO TROUBLE'

Murphy, who won gold in the 100 meters and 200 meter Rio finals, surrendered both titles to Rylov in Tokyo. "I've got 15 thoughts, 13 of them would get me into a lot of trouble," he said when asked by a reporter if he had any doping concerns about his races, subsequently suggesting the 200m had been tainted.

Later, said he had no intention of making an allegation against his opponent. Rylov said Murphy was entitled to his thoughts given that there had been scandals. The World Anti-Doping Agency handed Russia a four-year ban from top sporting events in 2019. Those sanctions were then lessened by a sports arbitration court.

More than 300 Russian athletes are competing at the Tokyo Games as part of the ROC. While they are not allowed to compete under their own flag, they can wear their tri-color uniforms. In other swimming events, the medals were again spread between countries other than traditional powerhouses.

South African Tatjana Schoenmaker won the women's 200-meter breaststroke in a world record time, while China won their first men's swimming gold in Tokyo with Wang Shun's victory in the 200-meter medley. Emma McKeon won the 100 freestyle for Australia's sixth gold in the pool, holding off Hong Kong's Siobhan Haughey down the final straight to win by 0.31 seconds.

BILES' STRUGGLES In gymnastics, Zhu Xueying led China to the top two podium positions in the women's trampoline as Canada's Rosie MacLennan was denied a golden hat-trick.

That sport has also been overshadowed by the drama around U.S. star Simone Biles. On Friday, she spelled out her struggles to perform, days after pulling of competitions, but shed no clear light on whether she would take part in further events. In fencing, the top four teams in the men's team epee crashed out in the quarter-finals. One of the day's biggest surprises, Japan, ranked eighth, defeated top-ranked France, who will miss out on a medal for the first time since 1992.

In badminton, world number three Nozomi Okuhara was beaten by number nine China's He Bing Jiao. Another surprise was the entry of world number 59, Guatemala's Kevin Cordon, into the men's quarter-finals. The final day of Olympic rowing also delivered thrills when Greece's Stefanos Ntouskos upset the favorites in the men's single sculls and Canada ended U.S. dominance of the women's eights. Four-time Olympian Emma Twigg, of New Zealand, ensured her country kept a grip on the sport with another gold in the women's single sculls.

Athletics exploded into life with the women's 100 meters round-one heats. Ivorian Marie-Josée Ta Lou roared across the finish line with a blistering 10.78 seconds at a hot and spectator-less Olympic Stadium in Tokyo. Defending Olympic champion Jamaican Elaine Thompson-Herah ran a scorching 10.82 seconds to advance, while compatriot Shelly Anne Fraser-Pryce posted 10.84 seconds.

AMERICAN "AWAKE" AFTER CRASH Reigning BMX champion Fields, who crashed heavily in the third run of his semi-final, was "awake" in hospital awaiting further checks to determine the extent of his injuries, an American team spokesperson said.

He was close to the front heading into the first steeply-banked corner at the Ariake Urban Sports Park and appeared to tangle with another rider, crashing heavily. The semi-finals were marred by other crashes after a 45-minute rain delay, although the course was dry and did not appear to be a factor.

"I don't think that the track or the weather had anything to do with the crashes," Dutch rider Merel Smulders, who took bronze in the women's race after her sister Laura also crashed in the semi-finals, told Reuters. "I feel like there were a lot more crashes in Rio. But there were some bad crashes today and no one wants to see that."

