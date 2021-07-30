Left Menu

Tokyo Olympics, Day 7: Lovlina Borgohain, PV Sindhu steal show, hockey teams shine (Review)

Boxer Lovlina Borgohain (69kg) stole the show on day seven of the ongoing Tokyo Olympics as she assured India of at least a bronze after storming into the semi-finals of the women's welterweight (64-69kg) category on Friday.

Boxer Lovlina Borgohain (69kg) stole the show on day seven of the ongoing Tokyo Olympics as she assured India of at least a bronze after storming into the semi-finals of the women's welterweight (64-69kg) category on Friday. Shuttler PV Sindhu too hogged the limelight as she stormed into the semi-finals of the women's singles event defeating Japan's Akane Yamaguchi in two straight sets.

Borgohain defeated Chinese Taipei's Nien-Chin Chen in the quarterfinals. She won the match by a split decision of 4-1. Five judges gave split decisions in the first round but following two rounds, all judges anonymously stamped Lovlina's dominance.

Hours later, the Indian women's hockey team registered their first victory at the Tokyo Olympics after defeating Ireland 1-0. The Indian team created a flurry of chances throughout the match before Navneet Kaur (57') converted an opportunity in the last few minutes of the match to keep India's quarter-finals hopes alive. In the afternoon, continuing their winning momentum, the Indian men's hockey team registered their third consecutive win. They defeated Japan 5-3. With this victory, India are placed second in the Pool A table only behind World No.1 Australia.

However, star Indian archer Deepika Kumari bowed out of the Olympics after losing to South Korea's An San in the women's individual quarter-finals. India's athletics campaign got off to a bad start as sprinter Dutee Chand failed to progress to the semi-finals of the women's 100m event.

Avinash Mukund Sable failed to qualify for the men's 3000m steeplechase final. The string of defeats continued as hurdler MP Jabir failed to qualify for the semi-finals and the mixed relay team finished last in heats. Shooters Manu Bhaker and Rahi Sarnobat failed to qualify for the medal event of the women's 25m pistol on Friday. (ANI)

