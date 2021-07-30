Soccer-Arsenal sign England defender White from Brighton

England defender Ben White has joined Arsenal from Brighton & Hove Albion on a long-term contract, both Premier League clubs announced on Friday.

Arsenal did not disclose the transfer fee but British media reported that the deal was worth 50 million pounds ($69.53 million) for the 23-year-old.

($1 = 0.7191 pounds)

