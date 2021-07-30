Soccer-Arsenal sign England defender White from Brighton
Reuters | Updated: 30-07-2021 20:49 IST | Created: 30-07-2021 20:49 IST
England defender Ben White has joined Arsenal from Brighton & Hove Albion on a long-term contract, both Premier League clubs announced on Friday.
Arsenal did not disclose the transfer fee but British media reported that the deal was worth 50 million pounds ($69.53 million) for the 23-year-old.
($1 = 0.7191 pounds)
