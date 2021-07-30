Left Menu

Cricket-England's Stokes to take 'indefinite break' for mental wellbeing, injury recovery

Stokes, 30, has withdrawn from England's test squad for the series against India and will be replaced by Craig Overton. The ECB said it fully supported his decision and it would "continue to help him during this period away from the game".

Reuters | Updated: 30-07-2021 22:50 IST | Created: 30-07-2021 22:50 IST
Cricket-England's Stokes to take 'indefinite break' for mental wellbeing, injury recovery

England all-rounder Ben Stokes has taken an indefinite break from all cricket with immediate effect to prioritise his mental wellbeing and continue his recovery from an injury to his left index finger, the country's cricket board (ECB) said on Friday. Stokes, 30, has withdrawn from England's test squad for the series against India and will be replaced by Craig Overton.

The ECB said it fully supported his decision and it would "continue to help him during this period away from the game". "Ben has shown tremendous courage to open up about his feelings and wellbeing," Ashley Giles, England's director of men's cricket, said in a statement.

"Our primary focus has always been and will continue to be the mental health and welfare of all of our people. "Spending significant amounts of time away from family, with minimal freedoms, is extremely challenging. The cumulative effect of operating almost continuously in these environments over the last 16 months has had a major impact on everyone's wellbeing."

The five-test series between England and India stars on Aug. 4 at Trent Bridge.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Jio's Rs 75 entry-level plan may gain as Airtel discontinues Rs 49 prepaid offer

Jio's Rs 75 entry-level plan may gain as Airtel discontinues Rs 49 prepaid o...

 India
2
Space station mishap prompts NASA to postpone launch of Boeing Starliner

Space station mishap prompts NASA to postpone launch of Boeing Starliner

 Global
3
Asus Zenfone 8 Flip gets July 2021 Android security patch in latest update

Asus Zenfone 8 Flip gets July 2021 Android security patch in latest update

 Global
4
Science News Roundup: International Space Station thrown out of control by misfire of Russian module -NASA; 'Don't worry!' says Moscow after space station thrown off course and more

Science News Roundup: International Space Station thrown out of control by m...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

IoT redefining the way healthcare is delivered

Rwandan Economy: The Rising Phoenix

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021