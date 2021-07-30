Cricket-England's Stokes to take 'indefinite break' for mental wellbeing, injury recovery

England all-rounder Ben Stokes has taken an indefinite break from all cricket with immediate effect to prioritise his mental wellbeing and continue his recovery from an injury to his left index finger, the country's cricket board (ECB) said on Friday. Stokes, 30, has withdrawn from England's test squad for the series against India and will be replaced by Craig Overton.

The ECB said it fully supported his decision and it would "continue to help him during this period away from the game". "Ben has shown tremendous courage to open up about his feelings and wellbeing," Ashley Giles, England's director of men's cricket, said in a statement.

"Our primary focus has always been and will continue to be the mental health and welfare of all of our people. "Spending significant amounts of time away from family, with minimal freedoms, is extremely challenging. The cumulative effect of operating almost continuously in these environments over the last 16 months has had a major impact on everyone's wellbeing."

The five-test series between England and India stars on Aug. 4 at Trent Bridge.

