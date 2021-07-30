Left Menu

Soccer-UEFA to allow up to 13,000 fans for Super Cup clash

Champions League winners Chelsea will face Europa League holders Villarreal in the Aug. 11 clash, for which fans will be asked to show proof of a negative PCR or lateral flow COVID-19 test on entry. People from outside the U.K. will have to comply with border entry restrictions and requirements that will be in force during the match, with no exemptions for ticket holders, UEFA said.

A crowd of up to 13,000 will be allowed to attend the Super Cup match between Chelsea and Villarreal at Belfast's Windsor Park, European soccer's governing body (UEFA) said on Friday. Champions League winners Chelsea will face Europa League holders Villarreal in the Aug. 11 clash, for which fans will be asked to show proof of a negative PCR or lateral flow COVID-19 test on entry.

People from outside the U.K. will have to comply with border entry restrictions and requirements that will be in force during the match, with no exemptions for ticket holders, UEFA said. UEFA added that in case demand exceeds the number of available tickets, a random draw will take place and the number of tickets may be adjusted as per the latest decisions from the local authorities.

