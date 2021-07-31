Left Menu

Baseball-Dodgers acquire Scherzer and Turner, Giants nab Bryant

The Los Angeles Dodgers acquired three-time Cy Young best pitcher winner Max Scherzer and 2021 All-Star infielder Trea Turner while division rivals the San Francisco Giants nabbed slugger Kris Bryant ahead of MLB's trade deadline on Friday.

Reuters | Los Angeles | Updated: 31-07-2021 03:08 IST | Created: 31-07-2021 03:07 IST
Baseball-Dodgers acquire Scherzer and Turner, Giants nab Bryant
Representative Image Image Credit: Pixabay
  • Country:
  • United States

The Los Angeles Dodgers acquired three-time Cy Young best pitcher winner Max Scherzer and 2021 All-Star infielder Trea Turner while division rivals the San Francisco Giants nabbed slugger Kris Bryant ahead of MLB's trade deadline on Friday. Hard-throwing right hander Scherzer is 8-4 with a 2.76 earned run average (ERA) in 19 games this season while Turner is hitting .322 with 18 home runs and 49 runs batted in (RBIs).

Both players join the defending champions from the Washington Nationals in return for prospects. "From DC to LA. Welcome to the best coast, Max Scherzer and Trea Turner!" the Dodgers posted on Twitter.

Also on Friday, the NL West-leading Giants added four-time All-Star and former NL MVP Bryant from the Chicago Cubs, adding a powerful right-handed hitter to its offence. Bryant is hitting .267 with 18 home runs and 51 RBIs this season and can help fill defensive holes for a Giants team that has been set back by injuries. The Giants sent prospects to the Cubs in exchange for Bryant.

TV cameras caught the moment Bryant received the news of the trade over the phone and he smiled and appeared to wipe away tears upon getting the news. The American League also had big moves on Friday as fan favourite Anthony Rizzo joined the New York Yankees from the Cubs in the hopes that the newest Bronx Bomber can help turnaround the team's disappointing season.

The Yankees also added left-handed slugger Joey Gallo from the Texas Rangers, showing that Yankees general manager Brian Cashman has not given up on the season despite trailing the Boston Red Sox by 8.5 games. In all, a record 10 players who were All-Stars this season were traded ahead of the deadline, according to Elias Sports.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Science News Roundup: International Space Station thrown out of control by misfire of Russian module -NASA; 'Don't worry!' says Moscow after space station thrown off course and more

Science News Roundup: International Space Station thrown out of control by m...

 Global
2
Science News Roundup: International Space Station thrown out of control by misfire of Russian module -NASA; Space station mishap prompts NASA to postpone launch of Boeing Starliner and more

Science News Roundup: International Space Station thrown out of control by m...

 Global
3
International Space Station thrown out of control by misfire of Russian module -NASA

International Space Station thrown out of control by misfire of Russian modu...

 Global
4
Health News Roundup: China reports 64 new COVID-19 cases as Delta resurgence continues in Nanjing; Biden wants state, local govt to pay $100 to newly vaccinated Americans -Treasury

Health News Roundup: China reports 64 new COVID-19 cases as Delta resurgence...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

IoT redefining the way healthcare is delivered

Rwandan Economy: The Rising Phoenix

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021